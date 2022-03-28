Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.06 million and $122,891.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.34 or 0.07094798 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.94 or 0.99981749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,275,412 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

