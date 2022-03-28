Rune Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $23,270.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $90.63 or 0.00189428 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.