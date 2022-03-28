Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,001 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $158.59 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

