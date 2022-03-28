Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Zscaler by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $230.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average of $280.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

