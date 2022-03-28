Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 222,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

