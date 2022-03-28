Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $279.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average of $359.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

