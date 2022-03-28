Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $457.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

