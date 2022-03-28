Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock worth $50,018,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NYSE NET opened at $119.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

