Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

