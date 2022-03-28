Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

