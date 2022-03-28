Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,545 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

