RWE Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

