RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Down 6.5%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 24,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

