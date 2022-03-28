Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 92.9% in March

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.03. 63,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,050. The stock has a market cap of $831.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

