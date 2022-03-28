SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $238,626.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $238,626.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,808,284 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,000 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.