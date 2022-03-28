SafeBlast Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $291,978.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,361.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.00783396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00201670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

