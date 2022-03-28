Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.21

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 4865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,330,234 shares of company stock valued at $197,249,940. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

