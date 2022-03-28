SafeMoon One Day Volume Reaches $89,173.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 88.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $337.28 million and approximately $89,173.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.