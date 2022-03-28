Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.57

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.21, with a volume of 42344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

