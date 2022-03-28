Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €124.91 ($137.26).

EPA SAF traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €104.46 ($114.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($101.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

