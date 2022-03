Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

