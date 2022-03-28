Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 135,310 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $6.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.