Scala Trading 79.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $10,497.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

