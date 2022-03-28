Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 303.68 ($4.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £210.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.73. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.80 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

