Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

