Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

