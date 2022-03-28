Scotiabank Cuts BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$10.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBTVF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About BBTV (Get Rating)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

