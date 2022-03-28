Scott Belsky Sells 2,750 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,105. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average is $564.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

