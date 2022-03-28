Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $775.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 775 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 1,003.69 ($13.21), with a volume of 458399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 989.60 ($13.03).

The firm has a market cap of £14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,013.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

