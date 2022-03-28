Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.