Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $109,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

