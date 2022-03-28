Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.37 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $72.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $17,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

