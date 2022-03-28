SelfKey Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

