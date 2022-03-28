Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $64.22 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00100125 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.