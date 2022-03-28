Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $395.11

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$395.11 and last traded at C$420.00, with a volume of 1455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$403.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$383.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$391.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.