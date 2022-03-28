Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 140,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 361,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sernova alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$370.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71.

Sernova ( CVE:SVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.