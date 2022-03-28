ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.93

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.93 and last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 245726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after buying an additional 902,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.