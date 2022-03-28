Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.31).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.39) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.58).

In related news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,090.05). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,322.80).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

