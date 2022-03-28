Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 84.6%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,477. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $64,284.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

