Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Increases By 82.2%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

AEG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

