Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Grows By 79.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.39. 2,763,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,216. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $237,937,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.