Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declines By 43.7%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 829.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

