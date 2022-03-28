Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declines By 39.4%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

