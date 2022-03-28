Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 87.1%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.48 on Monday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

