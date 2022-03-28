Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Decreases By 41.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:APGB opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

