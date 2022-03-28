Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Drops By 40.5%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARYD stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

