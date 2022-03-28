Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 100.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $366.32 on Monday. ASM International has a twelve month low of $273.01 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.64.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. Research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

