Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Rises By 100.0%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARAO stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About AuraSource (Get Rating)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

