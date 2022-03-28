Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 48.7%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

