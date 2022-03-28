Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 40.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $567,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

